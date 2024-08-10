Sharjeel orders swift construction of Yellow Line BRT project

KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon issued directives to expedite the construction of the Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Chairing a high-level meeting regarding the project at his office, the minister reviewed the overall performance of the transport department and sought briefing on the progress of the Yellow Line BRT. Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Kamal Dayo and World Bank representative Lincoln Flor also attended the meeting.

“In the meeting, the progress on the construction of the Yellow Line BRT was reviewed and various aspects were discussed in detail, including the commencement of the work on the Yellow Line BRT depot and the ongoing construction of Jam Sadiq Bridge,” said a statement issued after the meeting.

“Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed all concerned parties to work on a day-to-day basis to ensure the timely completion of the Yellow Line BRT project and to diligently remove any obstacles causing delays. On this occasion, World Bank representative Lincoln Flor assured his full support for the project.”

Speaking at the meeting, the statement said, the minister emphasised that all stakeholders must make collective efforts to meet the deadline for the project.

He noted that the project was of great importance to the citizens of Karachi, reiterating the Sindh government’s commitment to completing it as soon as possible.

He stated that the Yellow Line BRT would become a reliable and efficient means of transportation, bringing greater convenience to Karachiites in their daily commutes.

Minister Memon stated that the Yellow Line BRT project would help alleviate traffic congestion on Karachi’s busy roads. He highlighted that the Yellow Line BRT would improve the transport system, promote local businesses and contribute to the economic development of Karachi.