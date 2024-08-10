Sindh govt announces Rs50 million for gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

KARACHI - Sindh government on Friday announced a Rs50 million reward for Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem, who won the country’s first individual Olympic gold in the javelin throw final at Paris Olympics 2024. This was announced by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on X (formerly Twitter). “Congratulations Arshad. Fortunate to have witnessed this historic moment with the public. Gold medal for Pakistan in Olympics after 40 years. PPP’s will give Rs 5 Crore to Arshad,” Wahab said, adding that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will establish “Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy” in the provincial capital.

In his message, President Zardari lauded Arshad Nadeem for his historic victory at the Paris Olympics, declaring him the pride of the entire nation. The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs have also extend their warmest felicitations to the nation on this momentous occasion, as Arshad Nadeem etches his name in history by becoming the first Pakistani athlete to secure an individual gold medal for Pakistan at the World Olympics.

In a statement, ISPR stated that this remarkable achievement is a testament to the athlete’s unwavering dedication, unrelenting perseverance, and exemplary hard work, serving as a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, through a telephonic conversation, congratulated Arshad Nadeem on his extraordinary achievement of winning the Gold Medal and breaking the World Record in Javelin throw at the Olympics 2024 and invited him to visit Karachi and be his guest.

Murad Ali Shah called Arshad Nadeem from his mobile phone in Paris. He congratulated him on his victory and achieving a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters in the men’s javelin final at the Paris Olympics. “You have raised the heads of the nation in pride,” he told Arshad on his cell phone. The chief minister invited Javelin Champion Arshad Nadeem to visit Karachi and be his guest. “People of Sindh are anxious to receive you here,” the CM told Arshad Nadeem.

Arshad Nadeem thanked the chief minister for his phone call and the cash prize of Rs50 million, which he announced to him in recognition of his achievement. “I am thankful to the chief minister for his appreciation and to the people of Sindh who prayed for my success,” Arshad told the CM and accepted his invitation. He said he would visit Sindh shortly and call on him at the CM House.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal in the javelin throw competition at the Paris Olympics 2024 and announced that upon Arshad’s return to the country, a reception would be held in his honor by the citizens of Karachi. He said that Arshad Nadeem has made the nation proud by winning the Olympic gold medal. “The entire Pakistani nation is delighted by his outstanding achievement. Arshad Nadeem not only secured this honor with the longest throw in Olympic history, but also set another record with his final throw, reaching 91.79 meters, making it the second-best throw in the competition. Thus, Arshad Nadeem made history at the Paris Olympics by winning a gold medal for Pakistan after 40 years”.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab further stated that Arshad Nadeem had become the first Pakistani athlete to win a gold medal in individual events at the Paris Olympics, and so far, this was the only medal for Pakistan in these Olympics.

It is also a matter of pride for us that Pakistan competed against India in the final of the Olympic javelin throw competition, where India’s famous athlete Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in the last Olympics, could not compete with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem this time.

He said that having Pakistan’s name in the list of countries winning gold medals at the Paris Olympics was a good omen. This is overall Pakistan’s 11th medal in the history of the Olympic Games. Last time, Pakistan stood on the Olympic medal podium was in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics when the national hockey team defeated the Netherlands 4-3 to win the bronze medal, he added.

He expressed hope that Pakistani players and athletes will continue to achieve such remarkable successes in the future, raising Pakistan’s flag on the international stage.