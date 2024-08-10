SSPs directed to arrest murder suspects, establish model police stations

HYDERABAD - The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the SSPs in Hyderabad police range to direct subordinate cops to ensure that the accused persons in murder cases are rounded up without delay. Chairing a meeting at his office here on Friday the DIG also asked the SSPs to address the problem of delays in submission of DNA, ballistic and chemical reports. Dharejo said a crackdown should be launched against the elements selling mainpuri, gutka, moonshine liquor and narcotics. The DIG also issued directives to the SSPs to establish one model police station each in their respective districts. They were told to store explosive materials recovered from criminals and stored in the police stations in a safe manner so that incidents like the explosion in Jamshoro police station, which had occurred on July 17, should not recur. The meeting also discussed security measures like police patrolling, technical sweeping operations, intelligence collection and random snap checking.