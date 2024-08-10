Stock market gains 695 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 695.36 more points, a positive change of 0.89 percent, closing at 78,569.59 points against 77,874.22 points on the last working day. A total of 420,405,980 shares were traded during the day as compared to 493,090,983 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.720 billion against Rs25.846 billion on the last trading day. As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 226 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 64 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 64,781,765 shares at Rs 6.64 per share, Yousuf Weaving with 24,857,519 shares at Rs 4.34 per share and The Organic Meat with 24,857,519 shares at Rs 46.29 per share. Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 285.88 per share price, closing at Rs 3,144.64, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with a Rs 145.94 rise in its per share price to Rs.17,945.00. Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 45.22 per share closing at Rs 407.02 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with a Rs 25.00 decline to close at Rs 6,900.00.