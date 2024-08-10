Tax? For What?

Welfare, which a government provides to its public, is the objective for which it charges taxes. In Pakistan, however, the purpose of taxation appears to be entirely different. It seems to exist merely to increase the wealth of politicians and the military. Let’s not forget that in the last budget, Rs 2.12 trillion was allocated for the armed forces. Each Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Balochistan receives 45 crore as an MPA fund, and now each councillor is about to receive 11 lakh for his area.

Meanwhile, the basic needs of life—electricity, roads, and water—remain major problems in our area. The cost of 1 unit of electricity starts at Rs 20.6, which is exorbitantly high. Turbat is one of the hottest cities in Pakistan, yet it is treated the same as other areas. Electricity is desperately needed in Turbat during the summer months, but as soon as summer begins, the hours of load shedding increase. Additionally, the high cost of electricity makes it difficult for people to use air conditioning, which is essential in a place where temperatures can reach 49 degrees Celsius.

The roads in our area, whether the main road of the bazaar or any other link road in the city, are in terrible condition. Water supply is inadequate, with some areas not receiving any at all. Given this situation, we are left wondering what we pay taxes for and what the government is doing with the money. The existence of the government seems meaningless to us, and it should come as no surprise that 70 percent of people in this country want to escape from it.

Every year, a budget is prepared in billions, indicating that we pay billions to the government, only for politicians and bureaucrats to accumulate wealth and live luxuriously. A Grade 17 Deputy Commissioner (DC), for example, can become a millionaire within a year of qualifying, despite previously living hand to mouth. But this is not surprising at all, because as a DC, he has the right to eat public funds in the name of commission.

In this country, we, the public, are responsible for every problem we face, both big and small, and we must handle them alone. Yet, we are still required to pay taxes to strengthen a government that only makes us suffer more.

JAHANGIR JAMEEL,

Balochistan.