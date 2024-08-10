Thai opposition party relaunches under new name, leader

Bangkok - Thailand’s main opposition party relaunched on Friday with a new name and leader, after its old version won the popular vote in last year’s elections but was forced by a court to disband this week. The People’s Party will be led by 37-year-old tech entrepreneur Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, who vowed to set up a “change government” in time for the 2027 election.

“I’m not perfect but I am ready to improve myself to prepare for the PM role,” he said.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court voted unanimously on Wednesday to dissolve the Move Forward Party (MFP), the vanguard of the country’s youthful pro-democracy movement, and ban its executive board members from politics for 10 years. Among those barred was 43-year-old Pita Limjaroenrat, who led the reformist MFP to a surprising first place finish in last year’s general election, after resonating with young and urban voters through his pledge to reform Thailand’s strict royal defamation law. Pita’s political career had already been shaken in March when Thailand’s election commission asked the top court to dissolve the MFP. That followed a ruling that the party’s pledge to reform the lese-majeste law amounted to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

Lese-majeste charges are extremely serious in Thailand, where King Maha Vajiralongkorn enjoys a quasi-divine status that places him above politics.

The European Union, United States, United Nations and human rights groups blasted the court’s decision, which the EU said harmed democratic openness in Thailand.