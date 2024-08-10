Saturday, August 10, 2024
Three soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Tirah Valley

Web Desk
1:51 PM | August 10, 2024
Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in shootouts with terrorists at three separate locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tirah Valley, the military’s media wing reported on Friday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the clashes occurred during exchanges of fire between security forces and the “Khwarij” at different sites within the Tirah Valley, located in the Khyber District.

“Four Khwarij were neutralized due to effective engagement by our troops,” the ISPR statement noted.

However, in the intense firefight, three valiant soldiers—Havildar Inam Gul, 37, from District Mianwali; Sepoy Muhammad Imran, 29, from District Tank; and Sepoy Iltaf Khan, 22, from District Mardan—fought bravely and embraced martyrdom.

The military further stated that a sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any remaining “Khwarij” in the area, as security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism. The sacrifices of these courageous soldiers only strengthen our resolve to continue the fight.

Punjab govt signs solar panel manufacturing agreement with Chinese firm

Earlier, in response to the ongoing threat, the federal cabinet recently approved the launch of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a counter-terrorism initiative recommended by the National Action Plan’s Central Apex Committee to root out terrorism from the country.

