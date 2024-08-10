Two die as crane falls on labourers in Daska factory

DASKA - Two people died on the spot while one was seriously injured when a crane fell on labourers in a steel factory in Daska on Friday. According to rescue sources, the incident took place inside the factory in Glutian Small Estate Industry in the limits of Sadr police station. The injured was shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment, where his condition is said to be serious. Those who died under the crane have been identified as Shahid, resident of Gujranwala and Sohail, resident of Khanewal.