Saturday, August 10, 2024
US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight: prosecutors

NEWS WIRE
August 10, 2024
Paris   -   US rapper Travis Scott was arrested early Friday over a fight at a five-star hotel in the French capital, prosecutors said.

“Policemen were called to the Georges V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent. The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement. It was not immediately clear if the 33-year-old singer was being detained.

Scott was seen attending the Olympics men’s basketball semi-finals on Thursday evening.

The music star, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested in Miami Beach in June for trespassing and disorderly intoxication, records showed.

Scott’s “Utopia” was a nominee for best rap album at this year’s Grammy Awards. Other endeavours include merchandising deals with Nike, video game maker Epic Games and McDonald’s fast food. Scott has two children with social media giant and business mogul Kylie Jenner.

