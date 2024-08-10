Woman, husband arrested in double murder case

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have claimed that the woman who had allegedly killed her former husband and brother in law in Makrani Mohalla on June 18 has been arrested along with her new husband. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Friday that Wakeelan Guddi and her new hubby Noshad Abbassi had been on the run for over seven weeks after the killings of Rafique Baloch and Rameez Baloch. According to him, Guddi and Abbassi were the main accused in the FIR which was lodged on complaint of Moula Bux Zehri Baloch at Hali Road police station. He told that two other suspects nominated in the FIR, Wali Muhammad Rajar and Rashid Abbassi, were arrested over a month ago. He informed that the police would produce the arrested suspects before the judicial magistrate to obtain their physical remand for interrogation.