Work for reopening of Mahandri Bridge in progress with Chinese support

ISLAMABAD   -   Restoration work has begun on the Mahandri Bridge in Balakot valley, which was washed away on July 30th due to flash flooding in Manoor water stream disconnecting Kaghan, Naran and areas beyond from the valley.

The destruction of the bridge stranded 10,000-15,000 tourists and disrupted local lives. The Naran Babusar Road was also closed. Gwadar Pro quoting an official statement stated in a report on Friday that, a Chinese state-owned company China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) is providing materials, cranes, and mechanical equipment to support the restoration efforts.

According to the company, the damaged bridge is being repaired through close cooperation between China and Pakistan.

A total of 126 people died, 239 injured, and over 700 houses damaged across Pakistan by torrential rains and flash floods between 1 July and 4 August 2024, as per Pakistan Monsoon 2024 Flash Update report produced by OCHA Pakistan. The restoration of the Mahandri Bridge is crucial for reconnecting the affected areas and providing relief to the stranded tourists and local population.

The collaborative efforts between the Chinese company and Pakistani authorities aim to address the infrastructure challenges and support local communities in the wake of the natural disaster.

