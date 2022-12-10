Share:

Rawalpindi - A three-day Chrysanthemum flower exhibition began on Friday at Romi Park here. President Cantonment Boards and Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig Salman Nazar inaugurated the flower exhibition. He was flanked by Director Military Land and Cantonments Rawalpindi Region Tanvir Ashraf, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar, CEO Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) Zaki Haider Naqvi, Horticulturalist Mehnaz and members of the cantonment boards. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig Salman Nazar said that the residents of cantonments should promote flower gardening as a healthy activity and to beautify the streets and roads. He said that the cantonment board will soon kick off work on infrastructure projects in collaboration with Punjab government soon. Speaking on the occasion, Director Military Land and Cantonments Tanvir Ashraf said that the residents of Cantt and Garrison should take part in arranging flower gardening. He said that such healthy activities were being organised to pull out people from mental tension. He informed that different committees had been formed at different level to make the exhibition successful. CEO Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Imran Gulzar said that the purpose of holding flower show is to provide a healthy environment to citizens. He said that often people make complaints that they had gone far away from natural life; therefore, the RCB had organised flower show. The exhibition was witnessed by a large number of school and college students and residents of Cantt and Garrison. At the end, shields and certificates were distributed among those who shown best performance in arranging the flow show in Romi Park.