The 51st martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider (NH) is being observed today (Saturday).

Sowar Muhammad Hussain was born on 18 June 1949 in Dhok Pir Bakhsh(now Dhok Muhammad Husain Janjua). On 3 September 1966 he was enrolled as a driver and after training joined 20 Lancers.

Sowar Muhammad Hussain fearless actions inflicted heavy losses on enemy during 1971 war in Zafarwal- Shakargarh Sector.

During 1971 war, Sowar Muhammad Hussain took an active part in every battle with the unit. He spotted the enemy tanks close to a minefield near the village Harar Khurd. At his own initiative he directed accurate fire of recoilless rifles, resulting in the destruction of sixteen enemy tanks. During the battle, he received a burst of machine-gun in the chest and embraced martyrdom on 10 December 1971.