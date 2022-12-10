Share:

FAISALABAD - The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs107,500 on 60 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and arrested one other on sheer viola­tion of law in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Friday that magistrates inspected 1,484 shops in different markets as well as bazaars of city and found 60 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. Therefore, the magistrates imposed heavy fine on them and warned that the profiteers would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering. Meanwhile, the magis­trates also arrested a shopkeeper and sealed two shops and issuing warning to 32 others over sheer violation of law, a spokesman added.

CORPSE FOUND

A sexagenarian man was found dead along a roadside in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that passersby spotted the corpse of 60-year-old man lying alongside the road near Attock Pump Sadhar Sabzi Mandi and informed the Rescue 1122.

The rescue team shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem whereas the area police started an investigation for his identification, he added.

6 DEVELOPMENT SCHEMES APPROVED FOR FAISALABAD DIVISION

The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved 16 development schemes for Faisalabad division on Friday. In a meeting held with Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Au­lakh here, the DDWP reviewed development proj­ects of various departments and granted approval for nine schemes of Public Health Engineering.