DIR UPPER - On the directives of Commissioner Malakand Division, the district administration of Dir Upper has arrested the accused, involved in the illegal cutting of forest in the Dodba area of Dir Upper, while the cutdown wood has also been confiscated. It is merit to mention that, Commissioner Malakand’s office had received a complaint regarding the illegal cutting of forest in the Dodba area, at Upper Dir, wherein, he directed the Deputy Commissioner to take immediate action for bringing the culprits before the law. In this connection, additional Deputy Commissioner-General Amir Ali Shah along with Subedar Major Dir Levies and forest officials visited Dodba Top forest where at least 17 heavy trees were cut down by the timber mafia. The ADC recovered all the trees and confiscated them, while one person involved in the said crime was arrested while action is being taken to arrest the rest of the accused persons.