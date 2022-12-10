Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Author­ity (PFA) has imposed an emergency prohibi­tion order on a famous trader in Shahdara Town for selling fake carbonated drinks. The authority lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused named Muhammad Kashif in the re­spective police station on account of forgery and adulteration after seizing 1,987 fake bottles, two kilograms of fake packing material, loose colours, other adulterated ingredients during a raid. This was informed by PFA Director General Muddas­sir Riaz Malik on Friday and said that the raid was conducted on the tip-off of the vigilance cell. The DG said that harmful beverages were to be sup­plied to different local shops and restaurants in its adjacent areas.