LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed an emergency prohibition order on a famous trader in Shahdara Town for selling fake carbonated drinks. The authority lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused named Muhammad Kashif in the respective police station on account of forgery and adulteration after seizing 1,987 fake bottles, two kilograms of fake packing material, loose colours, other adulterated ingredients during a raid. This was informed by PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik on Friday and said that the raid was conducted on the tip-off of the vigilance cell. The DG said that harmful beverages were to be supplied to different local shops and restaurants in its adjacent areas.
Share: