KARACHI-High levels of malnutrition, stunting and food insecurity continue to threaten lives of mothers and children in Sindh despite multiple interventions in decades. This concern was raised at a conference held at a local hotel to review the European Union’s Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindh (PINS).

Among others, the event was attended by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Head of Development Cooperation at European Commission Ovidiu Mic and Country Director at Action Against Hunger (AAH) Jennifer Ankrom Khan.

Launched by the EU in partnership with the Sindh government in 2018, the 60 million programme aimed at reducing malnutrition in the province from 48 per cent to 40pc in eight selected districts by 2021. It concluded this year.

Speaking at the event, Minister Pechuho praised the efforts of the EU, AAH as well as the government officials associated with the programme for providing the much-needed support to young mothers and children in Sindh. “This will go a long way in tackling the health and economic deprivation plaguing the province for decades,” she noted.

She, however, candidly conceded the government’s persistent failure in timely addressing the challenges posed by acute poverty and malnutrition that together with year’s unprecedented floods had turned into a bigger crisis.

“Sindh has an overwhelming burden of malnutrition, stunting and high levels of food insecurity, which together with the floods has resulted in adversity for millions across the province,” she observed.

Water and vector-borne diseases had further worsened the situation, she added.

About the government’s initiatives, she said it had established a comprehensive response and was committed to providing the necessary services and support required to counter pre- and post-flood challenges. “The health department fully endorses the efforts and resources put into the capacity building of our healthcare workers and the facilities set up in eight districts under the programme,” she said.

Sharing highlights of the progress during the event, experts informed the audience that 262 outpatient therapeutic programme (OTP) sites and eight outreach and nutrition stabilisation centres had been established to cater to pregnant and lactating mothers and children under five years of age.

The eight districts served under PINS were Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Thatta, Sujawal, Larkana, Shikarpur and Qambar Shahdadkot. According to speakers, there has been a 92pc achievement rate for curing malnutrition in individual cases with 188,827 admissions to the OTP sites, which was 154pc of the target.

More than 117,000 children, it was pointed out, had so far been dewormed and 9,063 children with severe acute malnutrition were admitted and treated.

Under the programme, 2,742 community health workers were working in the catchment areas where 974,290 children aged up to five years were screened for malnutrition and 263,109 children under two years were provided with micronutrient powder supplementation.

Furthermore, 513,275 pregnant and lactating women had been screened and 408,672 girls and women aged 15-49 years had been provided iron and folic acid supplementation.