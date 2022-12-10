Share:

RAWALPINDI - Additional District and Sessions Judge Waris Javed on Friday acquitted an accused allegedly involved in a dacoity-cum-murder case on lack of evidence. The accused, charges against whom were dropped by the court, was identified as Muhammad Ramzan and Abdul Wajid. Officials of New Town police had registered a dacoity and murder case on complaint of Wajid Aftab against two unknown men involved in gunning down a man Arslan Ali while snatching money he (Arslan) withdrew from ATM of a private bank in Commercial Market on 22 February 2020. After committing the crime, the dacoits fled from the scene leaving a motorcycle abandoned on crime scene. Later, police had managed to trace out two suspected dacoits namely Muhammad Ramzan and Abdul Wajid and held them during a raid. When ADSJ Waris Javed took up dacoity-cum-murder case, the public prosecutor argued that police had arrested the two suspects in connection with murder of Arslan Ali. He said that police had also recovered a motorcycle and weapons from the accused. He said the accused had confessed murder before the police investigators. The public prosecutor urged the court to give capital punishment to accused. Opposing the comments of public prosecutor, the defence lawyer told judge that his clients are innocent and had nothing to do with the crime. He said police made bogus recoveries in the case. He asked the court to acquit his clients from the case. After conclusion of arguments of both parties, the judge acquitted the duo in dacoity-cum-murder case.