LAHORE-Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) trade, hosted its second seller summit in Lahore to highlight export opportunities available to local businesses from online commerce, reaffirming its commitment to helping exporters in the region enter the global market. The event this time was well attended by more than 250 participants including over 100 participants who tuned in online.

The Alibaba.com seller summit, titled “Bharo Digital Export ki Nayi Udaan Lahore se”, discussed various aspects of B2B e-commerce.