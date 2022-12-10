LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company is determined to control smog and in this regard anti-smog squad has been inaugurated, here on Friday. According to LWMC sources here on Friday, the company’s Chief Executive Officer inaugurated the squad. “Anti-smog squad consists of mist machines, mechanical sweepers, a special squad of sanitary workers and an enforcement wing.” A special team is also part of the anti-smog squad. CEO Ali Anan Qamar said that all resources are being utilized to make Lahore smog free. He said anti-smog squads would work continuously from 12 noon to 3 pm to protect citizens from the harmful effects of smog. According to the Air Quality Index survey, between 12 noon and 3 pm, citizens are facing problems regarding smog, and the LWMC anti-smog squad would remain active in high-risk areas. He said that High Court chowk, Kachheri chowk, secretariat chowk, Lahore Press Club chowk, Punjab Assembly chowk, Chaburji chowk, Shah Alam chowk, and Hall Road are among the high-risk areas.
Share: