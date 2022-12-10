Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Man­agement Company is determined to control smog and in this regard anti-smog squad has been in­augurated, here on Friday. According to LWMC sources here on Friday, the company’s Chief Ex­ecutive Officer inaugurated the squad. “Anti-smog squad consists of mist machines, mechanical sweepers, a special squad of sanitary workers and an enforcement wing.” A special team is also part of the anti-smog squad. CEO Ali Anan Qamar said that all resources are being utilized to make La­hore smog free. He said anti-smog squads would work continuously from 12 noon to 3 pm to pro­tect citizens from the harmful effects of smog. Ac­cording to the Air Quality Index survey, between 12 noon and 3 pm, citizens are facing problems regarding smog, and the LWMC anti-smog squad would remain active in high-risk areas. He said that High Court chowk, Kachheri chowk, secre­tariat chowk, Lahore Press Club chowk, Punjab Assembly chowk, Cha­burji chowk, Shah Alam chowk, and Hall Road are among the high-risk areas.