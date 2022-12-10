Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was granted bail in a land grab case.

A special anti-terrorism court heard a case pertaining to alleged encroachment of government land in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh appeared before the court.

His counsel argued on the bail application and said a false case was made against Mr Sheikh. "We want to face the trial and the bail application should be granted," the lawyer appealed.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyer, the court granted bail to Mr Sheikh and ordered him to deposit a fine of Rs30,000.