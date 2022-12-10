Share:

LAHORE - Blasters defeated Dynamites by seven runs in the final of the T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament 2022- 23 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. Besides lifting the glittering trophy, the Blasters team also pocketed PKR1million as the winning prize. Dynamites had to settle for a PKR500,000 runners-up cash prize. On Friday morning, PCB Dynamites were set a 146-run target, they fought hard but eventually finished their quota of 20 overs at 138 for eight. Blasters’ Maham Manzoor led the charge in the bowling with four for 17 in four overs. Masooma Zahra bagged two wickets for 25 in four overs. Nida Dar top-scored for the Dynamites with an unbeaten 22-ball 37, which included four fours and one six. Opener Nahida Khan scored run-aball 34, hitting three fours. Earlier, Blasters posted 145 for three in their allotted 20 overs. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof who was later adjudged the player-of-the-tournament, returned undefeated on a 22-ball 45, smashing five fours. Sidra Amin top-scored for her side, scoring 49 off 45 balls, hitting seven fours. Nida Dar with her off-spin bagged two wickets for 23.