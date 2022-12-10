Share:

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed a farmhouse owned by incarcerated PTI Senator Azam Swati for illegal construction in the capital city.

The CDA said the action had been taken after the politican defied multiple show-cause notices and a stay order was removed by a court in Islamabad. It said show-cause notices had been served on owners of 70 other farmhouses for violating the building by-laws.

Four notices were sent to Mr Swati in last six years for illegally constructing basement and other violations but he did not implement the rules, it said, adding that the final notice was sent to him on Nov 16. Mr Swati was asked to demolish the illegal constructions or the CDA will take action.

Authorities has sealed total four farmhouses in the capital city for not complying with the laws, the CDA said.

Senator Azam Swati had also taken up the matter in a standing committee of the Senate. When report was submitted by the CDA, the committee found that the case is pending in a court, subsequently it excused from taking any action.

After the court removed a stay order gotten by Ms Swati, the CDA’s building control cell alongwith city administration committee sealed the farmhouses.