QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court on the agreement of Reko-Diq project and termed it as a positive sign for the country and the province. He said that the judgment of the Supreme Court on the transparency of the Reko-Diq project agreement was an acknowledgment of our determination and efforts. The Chief Minister said that the provincial assembly was taken into confidence before the agreement to ensure transparency. Mr. Bizenjo said that nothing was hidden so that it would have far-reaching consequences and the agreement would be a welcome one for the area and the people. The Chief Minister expressed that the success of any agreement depends on the vision of the leadership and it was the leadership that took timely steps and brought enormous benefits to its people through agreements. He said that Reko Diq project agreement was made keeping in mind the interests of the people and the province and by taking a timely decision ensured the acquisition of a 25 percent share for Balochistan in the Reko-Dik project without investment. The Chief Minister told the people of the province that the Reko-Diq project would change the economic conditions of the country and especially Balochistan.