LAHORE - To improve the skills sector in Punjab, the European Union, Germany, and Norway handed over a modernised Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to the government of Punjab in a ceremony on Friday. The new facility is the result of an upgradation of an existing TVET centre which has been supported by a TVET Sector Support Programme and funded by the European Union (EU), the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Norwegian government. Opening the handover ceremony, Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Punjab, Akhtar Abbas Bharwana said, “The provincial government and TEVTA Punjab will responsibly utilise the resources and modern machinery. This facility opens new corridors of opportunities for learning, not only for youth but also for the teachers in Punjab.” The centre has been provided with the latest technologies and training opportunities for youth and teaching staff in the province to develop an effective e-training environment to build competent and competitive workforce. Modern lab facilities, career counselling and job placement services would be available under one roof. Speaking at the occasion, Ovidiu Mic, Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, said, “The TVET sector has always been apriority for the European Union in the socio-economic development of Pakistan. The Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy, Dr Sebastian Paust, highlighted “the great potential in not only relying on jobs but entrepreneurship models in Punjab under the umbrella of the Centre of Excellence. Germany is strongly committed to continuing its work in the skills sector of Pakistan until 2026.” Addressing the audience, Dr Mansoor Zaib Khan, National Team Leader, GIZ Pakistan said, “I hope that the government of Punjab and TEVTA will take all measures to keep the CoE fully operational by providing the best leadership to the centre.” The chairman TEVTA speaking on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the TVET SSP and the donors for turning the institute into Centre of Excellence. Chairman NAVTTC, Shahid Khan also attended the event and said that the CoE will serve as a hub to play an instrumental role in providing demand-driven training to the youth of Punjab along with training of staff while partnering at length with the private sector.