ISLAMABAD - Cold and dry weather is expected in most upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). However partly cloudy weather with light rain (light snow over the mountains) is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours.Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions is expected in Islamabad. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, light rain (light snow over the mountains) is expected at a few places in Chitral, Dir and Kohistan. Foggy conditions are likely to persist over Peshawar, Mardan, Rashakai, Nowshera, Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan during morning or night hours. In Punjab, fog is likely to persist over Faisalabad, Jhelum, Lahore, Mangla, Hafizabad, Joharabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Okara, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Layyah and Multan during morning and night hours. The weather will remain cold and dry in other districts of the province while partly cloudy weather is expected in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.