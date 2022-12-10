Share:

ISLAMABAD - The British Council-led AawazII programme organised its sixth learning and development forum, in the federal capital to recognise the contributions of community leaders to address gender-based violence and intolerance. The forum brought together stakeholders including representatives from the British Council, British High Commission Islamabad, government organisations, civil society, and community leaders – to address gender-based violence through behaviour change interventions and community engagement. The forum is part of a series of activities from Aawaz II to mark the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, focusing on changing behaviour towards violence against women, girls and transgender persons. Aawaz-II provincial and downstream partners are organising different dialogue sessions and advocacy campaigns to make their communities safer and free from gender-based violence. Dr Yasmin Zaidi, AawazII Team Lead, during her opening remarks said: “One in three women experience gender-based violence, globally. Aawaz-II is addressing gender-based violence through its critical mass of more than 30,000 volunteers representing community-based structures in villages and tehsils across the 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.” “These community leaders are now working to address harmful practices such as gender-based violence and child marriage in their communities”. She urged the participants to continue to share ideas and explore ways to change social norms to address gender-based violence beyond the 16 days of activism. Ms Zoe Ware, Political Counsellor, British High Commission, Islamabad said: “Gender-based violence is a serious issue requiring action from all stakeholders. The FCDO is committed to efforts for promoting gender equality for the rights of women and girls. The Aawaz-II programme has made significant contributions in addressing gender-based violence in local communities. The contributions and enthusiasms of community leaders and youth volunteers from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are a testament of the commitment of these individuals for developing gender-based violence free communities. The two-day learning and development forum includes panel discussions and stall exhibitions showcasing Aawaz-II achievements and group work.