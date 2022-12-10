Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday emphasised the significance of human rights, saying “Islam gives a complete code of basic human rights and all citizens have equal rights in the Constitution of Pakistan.”

On the World Human Rights Day, the Punjab chief minister spoke against all forms of injustices and violations sabotaging the humanity. “The World Human Rights Day reminds us of the need to seize injustice,” he averred. “Terrorism, tyranny and massacres are the worst menaces violating the human rights,” he added.

Mr Elahi further said the unjust structure of society created a lack of equality and adversely affected the promotion of human rights, adding that deprive someone of basic human rights was like disgracing humanity. He said peace could only be maintained when the human rights were respected.