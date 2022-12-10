Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s chief Imran Khan till De­cember 19 in a case per­taining to holding of pro­test demonstration and interfering official course after his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the bail case of Imran Khan. The court also granted one-time ex­emption from appearance to the petitioner. Petition­er’s lawyer Dr Baber Awan appeared before the court.The Islamabad Police had registered an FIR against Imran Khan over the above matter.