AL RAYYAN - Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 in the quarterfinal to qualify for the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Education City Stadium on Friday. Croatia scored the equaliser in the 116th minute and went on to win the match on penalty shootouts. Josip Juranovic surged down the Croatian right and laid off to Mario Pasalic, who whipped in a low cross through the unsure corridor, giving Croatia a chance to go ahead 1-0 in the 13th minute. Ivan Perisic, however, was unable to capitalise. Vinicius played a one-two with Richarlison after cutting in from the left 20 minutes into the first half, but his shot was straight at the goalie. Within the opening 35 minutes, Brazil held a little edge in possession (54%) but Croatia appeared to be the team most likely to score. In the 39th minute, just as his team had positioned themselves into a promising offensive position, Brozovic carelessly allowed the ball to cross the goal line. Just before halftime, Brazil was awarded a free kick in the left corner of the Croatian area, but Neymar blasted it straight at the goalie. After Livakovic cleared a cross three minutes into the second half, Vinicius Junior and Neymar combined as he swivelled to fire, but Josko Gvardiol expertly blocked their attempt. A deflection enabled Brazil bulldoze past Croatia’s defence in the 66th minute, and Lucas Paqueta found himself with an open goal in front of him right away. But West Ham’s midfielder was turned down by Livakovic. In the second half, Brazil produced more opportunities but they failed to get benefit from them. Near the end of the first period of extra time, Neymar struck a spectacular goal to put Brazil ahead 1-0. He picked up a return ball, got past the Croatian defenders, danced around the goalie, and fired into the net’s roof. However, Croatia scored the leveller in the 116th minute with their first shot on target. Out of the four taken, Brazil missed two penalties while Croatia scored four to beat the Selecao by 4-2.