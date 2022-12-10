Share:

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said that economy is the most pressing issue of the country and not the elections right now.

Rana Sanaullah said charter of economy was needed today and urged all political parties to come together to work on it. The interior minister believed that talks could end the deadlock, leading to resolutions of issues. But, he added, dialogue must be unconditional .

Talking about the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo s return to the country, Sanaullah said that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan to lead the party s election campaign.

He further said though it was not feasible to conduct general elections in the country right now, the date of next elections could be discussed with the opposition if they were ready for unconditional talks.