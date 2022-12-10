Share:

KHYBER - First ever cycle camp for tribal women was established here at Tatara Ground, sub-division Landi Kotal, district on Friday. Samar Khan, a national female cyclist who had participated in international tournaments, also took part in the activity that was organized under the banner of Samar Camp. About a dozen female cyclists from across the district of Khyber attended the camp. Samar Khan told media persons that she along with female cyclists enjoyed the movement and it will encourage other women to come forward and participate in the game. The camp aimed to set up Samar Female Cycle Club in mountainous areas including Khyber to support women cyclists she said adding that abundant talent was present in tribal women, however, due to a lack of facilities they could not exhibit their abilities in a better way, she added. Jemaima, a local organizer and a participant in the camp said that besides males, sports are essential for the tribal women and having a strong physique, the finest female cyclists could be hunted through this samar camp in Khyber. It is to be mentioned here that samar Khan is the first woman cyclist who carried out cycling at Beyafo Glacier in Karakoram mountain. Meanwhile, Kurram Guloona Cricket Club clinched the winning trophy while beating Khyber Green Azmari eleven by six wickets in the first Deputy Commissioner (DC) Cricket Tournament final match played here at the Sports Complex Jamrud last day. DC Khyber Shah Fahad was the chief guest on the occasion. Eight best teams from across the merged districts participated in the tournament that continued for a week and a large number of sports lovers witnessed the cricket match. Before the start of the final match players of both teams were introduced to the chief guest. Batting first, Khyber Green Azmari Club scored 156 runs in 20 overs. Chasing the target Kurram Guloona Cricket Club achieved it in the 18th over at the loss of four wickets and thus won the tournament. The local gymnasts also showed aerobics and entertained the audience. In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes and trophies to the winning and runner-up teams and players.