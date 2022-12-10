Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued pre-admission notices to Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-eInsaf (PTI) Imran Khan in a petition seeking his disqualification for allegedly concealing information about his children. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of a petition moved by a citizen Muhammad Sajid and issued pre-admission notices to Khan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Federation. After issuing the notices, the IHC bench also directed the respondents to submit their response within two weeks in this matter. Through the instant petition, the petitioner sought disqualification of Khan who was elected as Member, National Assembly from NA-95 Mianwali-I and is currently the Chairman of a political party PTI. Counsel for the petitioner contended that pursuant to the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan reported as Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Vs. Habib Akram (2018 PLD SC 678), all candidates, who were contesting elections for either National Assembly or Provincial Assemblies, were required to furnish an affidavit with respect to their credentials and assets etc. He contended that one such information was regarding children, who are dependent upon a candidate and respondent No.1 has wrongly mentioned two children and has omitted the third. The counsel showed the court various documents to establish the ‘fact’ that in reality, Khan had three children. After hearing arguments, court wrote in its written order, “Let pre-admission notice be issued to the respondents for a date after two weeks. On next date of hearing, learned counsel for parties shall assist Court on maintainability of the petition.”