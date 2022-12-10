Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm­an on Friday awarded shields to human rights activists from across the country on behalf of the Pakistan Christian Council International (PCCI) during a ceremony at the Darbar Hall of the Governor’s House. The human rights awards ceremony was held in connection with the International Human Rights Day which is observed every year on December 10 to com­memorate adoption of universal declaration of human rights by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 1948. The 23 nominees from various walks of life were shortlisted by the PCCI for their services to human rights and interfaith harmony in the country. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, speak­ing on the occasion, said establishment of a just society is very important to ensure human rights, adding that the countries that protected human rights in their societies made immense progress. The Governor Punjab said, “We, as a nation, must follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and strive to make Paki­stan a role model where every human being, be it a man, a woman or a child belonging to the minority or the majority may live according to one’s will within the constitutional limits.”