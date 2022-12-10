Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan termed the Cities Improvement project (Kp-CIp) as the flagship initiative of the provincial government which on completion would provide all-time solutions to the issues related to municipal services, particularly the provision of clean drinking water, sanitation and solid waste management in the major cities of the province. This mega project would also prove to be an innovative approach towards uplifting the cities and providing recreational facilities to locals. In his statement issued here from the Chief Minister’s secretariat on Friday, the Chief Minister said that under the first phase of the project, physical work on various development projects has been initiated and would be completed on a priority basis. He made it clear that the KP-CIP is worth more than the Rs 100 billion project and is aimed at streamlining the overall system of municipal services following contemporary needs. The Chief Minister maintained that despite multiple challenges like corona pandemic, floods and fiscal constraints created by the incumbent imported set-up at the centre, the provincial government did not compromise on the welfare and development of its people. Development activities are in full swing in all the regions including newly merged tribal areas. All available resources are being utilized to ensure that the ongoing development projects are completed within the stipulated timelines, he added. It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Minister during his recent visits to abbottabad and Kohat performed the groundbreaking of seven different projects under Kp-CIp which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 23.00 billion. According to details, the Chief Minister formally laid the foundation stone of a mega project regarding the rehabilitation of the Water Supply System and establishment of a new Water Treatment Plant in Abbottabad which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 10.5 Billion. Other projects launched in Abbottabad include; Construction of Sherwan Adventure Family park and Cricket Ground at an estimated cost of Rs 822 Million and the Uplifting of the Old Bazar in Abbottabad city at an estimated cost of Rs 355 Million. Similarly, the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Kohat performed the groundbreaking of a flagship project regarding the improvement of the sewerage system and establishment of a new sewage treatment plant at Kotal Township (KDA) Kohat which is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 6.73 Billion. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the improvement and rehabilitation of the Water Supply System in Kohat which will incur an estimated cost of Rs 4.65 Billion. Mahmood Khan also held the groundbreaking for the establishment of the Women Business Development and Community Centre (WBDCC) in Kohat and the development of a recreational park and other allied facilities in the Sports Complex Kohat. Both projects would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 560 Million cumulatively. Another important project under CIp regarding an integrated solid waste management system in Kohat is also ready for implementation. The Chief Minister made it clear that the KP-CIP in the initial phase is being implemented at the divisional headquarters of the province. however, he said that the provincial government also plans to extend the project to other major cities in the next phase. The main motive is to ensure the provision of services to citizens at their door steps and the provincial government is spending significant resources for this purpose, he concluded.