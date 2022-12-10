Share:

KARACHI- The University of Karachi will hold an entry test for the BS programs (third year) morning shift for the academic year 2023 on December 10, the in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said on Friday. She mentioned that admissions in the BS (third year) two-year programs would be offered in the departments of Business Administration [BS (BBA)], Public Administration (BSPA), and Computer Science (BSCS). According to her, 210 candidates are registered for the Saturday test and they would appear in the department of economics and added that the KU would conduct the entry test through its assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service. She advised that candidates could print their admit cards from the official web portal i.e. www.uokadmission.edu.pk. She said that all necessary information regarding the test timing and examination centers is available on the admit cards. She directed that candidates should report at the examination center at 10:00 am for the 100-minute long test. She added that candidates should bring their original Computerized National Identity Card and admit card to their examination rooms. Dr Saima Akhtar further said that the entry test for BS (first year), Doctor of Physical Therapy, and Doctor of Pharmacy is scheduled for Sunday, December 11, 2022.