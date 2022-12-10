Share:

LAHORE - Waqar Mehboob and Nasir Iqbal, Noor ul Ain and Zainab Khan qualified for the men’s and women’s finals of the Combaxx 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 after winning their respective semifinals played at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi. In the men’s semifinals, Waqar Mehboob (KP) played well against Naveed Rehman (Sindh) and defeated him by 4-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 11-9 in 56 mins. In the second semifinal, Nasir Iqbal (Wapda) took just 34 minutes to brush aside Sadam Ul Haq (Army) by 11-6, 11-9, 11-5. In the women’s semifinals, top seed Zainab Khan (Army) did little effort to outpace fourth seed Komal Khan (Wapda) 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 in just 17 mins while Noor Ul Ain (SNGPL) made a strong comeback to edge past Maryam Malik (Army) by 6-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8 in 40 mins.