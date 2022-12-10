Share:

LAHORE - Divisional Public School (DPS) Lahore downed Noor Project in the final to lift the Dar Hockey Academy-organized Hi-Tech Inter School Hockey Tournament title that concluded here at the newly-built Manzoorul Hassan Hockey Stadium on Friday. The final ended 2-2 after 60 minutes and it was then decided on penalty shootout, and DPS dominated them to win the title. Haider of the winning team was named man of match and received Rs 10,000. In the third position match, GHS Farooqabad beat Junior Model School, Model Town 1-0. JMS’s Danish emerged as player of the match. CEO Hi-Tech Dr Muhammad Arshad graced the final as chief guest and handed over Rs 200,000 and glittering trophy to the winners while runners-up Noor Project got Rs 100,000, GHS Farooqabad finished third and earned Rs 50,000 while JMS Model Town won Rs 25,000.