LAHORE - Renowned Pakistani showbiz star Mahira Khan attended the Red Sea Film Festival 2022 held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was her first visit to the kingdom and she was delighted to be a part of the celebration of art and culture. At the festival, Khan shared her views on the importance of films and art in promoting understanding between different cultures. She thanked the organisers for giving her the opportunity to be part of this wonderful event. “I am really happy that I could join such a fantastic event which helps bring together different cultures and spread awareness about them through films,” said Khan. The festival showcased some amazing films from around the world.