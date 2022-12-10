Share:

SWAT - Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal hakeem Khan in a press conference in Saidu Sharif on Friday said that the problem of clean drinking water in the residential and commercial areas of Mingora will be solved permanently with the completion of the Mingora Gravity water Supply Scheme. He said that regular work on the project has been started, a decades-old problem is going to be solved permanently, and the project will provide clean water to Mingora and surrounding communities for the next three decades. Chairman DDAC, Fazal hakeem said that the total cost of the project would be 26,129.25 million which includes a water distribution system and water treatment plant. he said that the project will provide 55,000 water connections through a total of 472 km of distribution network and 18 new water tanks. The water treatment plant to be built on 136 canals will have a treatment capacity of 30 mgd. Under the project, a 48-inch pipeline will be laid, and a plant will be installed in the Fiza Gat area to provide water to the urban population, he said. Member of Provincial Assembly Fazal hakeem said that keeping in mind the modern requirements, rapid gravity filter technology, solar energy, and water metering are being introduced through which clear water will be available to reach homes and upper floors without any additional support. Electricity will be saved in homes and water supply to the population will continue uninterrupted despite load shedding, he said.