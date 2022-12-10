Share:

KARACHI -Sindh Police on Friday arrested a gang of bike lifter who allegedly stole bikes from different parking lots in Karachi. According to Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi (AVLC) the four-member gang is accused of stealing more than 100 motorcycles from hospitals, Sunday markets, wedding halls, and other parking areas in Karachi. The suspects rented two warehouses in orange town, from where they detached the spare parts of stolen motorcycles and scrapped them in Karachi and Balochistan. The police recovered 5 motorbikes and spear parts from 10 different motorcycles from warehouses in the direction of the alleged gang. Last month, Sindh police conducted a successful raid and busted a bike-lifting gang in Karachi and arrested its four members. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karachi Central, Maroof Usman said four members of the gang were held in a successful action carried out by police on a tip-off in Bilal Colony. During the action, two snatched motorcycles, four pistols, 20 mobile phones, and other looted stuff were recovered from their custody. The arrested lifters were identified as Qasim Kaloo, Ahmar, Ahsan Patlo and Babu. The SSP said the snatched motorcycles were being sold in Balochistan, where a man named Mulla was giving them cash and ice in exchange for motorbikes.