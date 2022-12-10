Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints Black and Remington Pharma qualified for the main final of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints after winning their respective semifinals played here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday. In the first semifinal of the day, Master Paints Black beat FG/Din Polo by 8-7½. Manuel Carranza was the hero from the winning side as he contributed with superb six goals while substitute player Agha Musa Ali Khan banged in a brace. Tomas Marin Moreno smashed in six goals and Farhad Shaikh converted one for FG/Din Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage. The second semifinal of the day also proved a thriller where Remington Pharma edged past Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel by 6½-6. Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero with fabulous four goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmed Bilal Riaz struck one each. From the losing side, Nicolas Antinori pumped in five goals and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed struck one. A large number of spectators were present at the Jinnah Polo Fields to witness the semifinals of the ongoing Corps Commander Cup being sponsored by Diamond Paints. CEO Diamond Paints Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, JPF President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Major Babar Mehboob Awan (R) and a large number of families were present on this occasion.