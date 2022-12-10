Share:

A document prepared by the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) blamed the peace talks with the TTP for the increase in terror attacks that are being witnessed across the country. This document was presented to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior as the deteriorating security situation has raised serious concerns about things spiralling out of control.

According to NACTA, negotiations with the government only further emboldened the TTP and it allowed the group to increase its footprint and magnitude of activities during the corresponding period. This makes sense because traditionally ceasefires have been used as an avenue to buy time. Perhaps both sides had something to gain from it. For the TTP, as mentioned, it allowed for regrouping, stocktaking, and strengthening. As far as the government is concerned, it offered a temporary respite for the security forces and allowed for a reassessment of strategy.

Of course, Pakistan’s options were limited this time around considering that the TTP is now based in Afghanistan, but the fact of the matter is that the ceasefire turned out to be a very costly one. The group is now resurgent in Swat and adjoining areas and reports suggest that the Malakand division is also vulnerable to terrorism due to its central location and access to settled areas.

The presence of militants in these regions does signify facilitation by residents which needs to be countered through intelligence and security measures. Any morphing of the terrorists in the local population in these areas must be monitored vigilantly. However, what is encouraging to note are the strong protests by all segments of society against the terror outfit. It is imperative the locals are supported and protected from this menace, as they have already suffered a lot during the past two decades and we cannot afford to wage a full-scale war again on our own territory.