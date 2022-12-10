Share:

An additional district and sessions court on Saturday indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais and eight other suspects in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

PPP MPA Jam Awais, who, along with his servants, is facing charges of murdering Nazim Jokhio.

As per details, the additional District and Sessions Judge-I (Malir) Faraz Ahmed Chandio resumed the hearing of Nazim Jokhio’s murder case. The court indicted Jam Awais and others accused of Nazim Jokhio’s murder.

All eight suspects including Jam Awais have denied the murder accusations against them.

The court ordered to summon the witnesses on next hearing and adjourned the hearing till December 15.