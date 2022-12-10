Share:

SIALKOT - The under-training officers of the 35th Common Mid-Ca­reer Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), un­der the leadership of Mo­qimul Islam Suhrawardy, here on Friday. Briefing the delegation members, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said the products made in Sialkot were in great demand in the global markets, and currently 52 global brands were work­ing with the Sialkot manu­facturers and exporters. He said Sialkot industrial­ists are also introducing their own brands, whose demand was increasing globally. A large number of industrialists including SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir and executive members were also present. SCCI Presi­dent Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that through exports, Sialkot-based small and medium industries earned foreign exchange amount­ing to over US$4 billion last year. He said Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects. They had estab­lished mega projects of Si­alkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dry Port and launched a pri­vate airline namely AirSial Airline on self-help basis.