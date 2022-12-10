Share:

KARACHI-The newly-appointed Karachi Administrator Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, on his first day in office, stopped Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officers from collecting charged parking for the time being.

“No parking fee will be charged until new contracts are issued,” he issued the order in his maiden meeting with the KMC heads of departments after taking charge as Administrator Karachi.

The administrator said no one should collect parking fee in the KMC limits, until the new auction is done and ordered immediate removal of parking staff from the city. He clearly gave a message that the officers and staff of KMC will not run any kind of parking or any other contract, if anyone is found involved in it, departmental action will be taken against them.

The administrator directed KMC employees to stop running contracts in the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park. Regarding the city, Dr Saif-ur-Rehman said that in the first phase, 28 major roads of Karachi should be repaired immediately and the condition of the pedestrian bridges will be improved.

He also ordered to take out the saplings from all the KMC nurseries and plant them on the green belt between the roads. The administrator ordered to speed up operations to eliminate encroachments in the city and asked the revenue department to meet its target at all costs.

He addressed the heads of all the departments that they have to work with goodwill, hard work and passion for the city so that maximum facilities can be provided to the citizens. The newly-appointed Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Friday assumed charge of his office, met various officers and chaired a meeting of departmental heads of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The Administrator said that KMC would not collect parking fee for the sites until they were auctioned. He said that parking will be free at sites which have not been auctioned, adding that KMC officers and staff will not conduct any parking or any other contract themselves. He said that parking sites at Karachi Zoo, Safari Park and KMC parks being run by its employees were going to be closed down and would be auctioned.

Saifur Rehman directed the Senior Director Estate to increase the rent of the KMC shops within a week as the public opinion has already been taken in this regard so there should be no delay. He said that in the first phase, immediate repair of 28 major roads of Karachi will be started and street lights will also be fixed on these roads. The Administrator Karachi directed Director General Parks not to keep a single plant in KMC nurseries and plant them on required places. He also directed senior director anti-encroachment to continue action against encroachments and clear footpaths and public places.

“Departments should meet their targets in any case and submit a detailed report by the next week,” he added. The Administrator Karachi directed that all the affairs of KMC should be conducted in a very transparent manner and all officers must work for the city with good intentions, hard work, dedication and passion. He also passed directives to computerize the record of Land Department and Orangi Town Pilot Project so that there is no room for any kind of error. He said that the applications received for running a private slaughter house would also be considered as per law. He directed the Director Veterinary to conduct an immediate auction of ‘Bhoosa Mandi’ located in Landhi. Dr Saifur Rehman said that now the world has changed and the government as well as private institutions have developed the ability to run institutions under public-private partnership.

He directed the senior director culture and sports to immediately activate the Landhi Sports Complex so that sports facilities are available to the youth there. He said that while making decisions about the city, all the institutions should take care that whatever planning is done is far-sighted and has scope for the next fifty years.

The Administrator said that the development projects will be given priority, asking the officers to take practical steps. He said that it is a matter of great pride that we are all working with one of the largest municipalities in the world. Administrator Karachi said that he had full confidence in the officers of KMC that they will give better results and leave no stone unturned in the service of the city.

“My doors are open to all officers and citizens who are willing to do well for the city,” he added.

He said that he will work with all the DMCs and other local bodies and keep them on board to come up with a common plan of action to resolve the issues. On the occasion, the departmental heads assured their cooperation to Administrator Karachi and said that they will act according to the vision of the Administrator.