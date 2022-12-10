Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday (today) with a 5-member delegation to visit Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from 10-12 December 2022. Hissein Brahim Taha is visiting Pakistan and AJK on the invitation of the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. This will be his first visit to any OIC member country since assuming office in November 2021. During his visit, secretary general will call on the prime minister of Pakistan and hold delegation level meeting with the foreign minister. He will also hold talks with the minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, the minister for Information Technology and the minister of Commerce. He will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir. During bilateral talks, the OIC secretary general and the foreign minister will discuss inter alia issues on the agenda of OIC including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Islamophobia and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. It will also be an opportunity to exchange views on vital issues of economic, social and technological cooperation among OIC member countries. Foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement said Pakistan will continue to make efforts to promote Islamic solidarity, unity and dialogue in the organization. As Chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers it has worked towards fully activating the OIC peace and security architecture to resolve disputes and conflicts, established the OIC Trust Fund to channel dire humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, provided leadership role to address the abhorrent phenomena of Islamophobia and promote cooperation between OIC member states in the domain of trade, commerce, food security, science and technology.