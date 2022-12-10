Share:

MULTAN - National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M4 has banned oil and gas tankers from plying on mo­torway after 10 pm under ‘No More’ campaign. According to details, en­forcement was underway against oil tankers as per directions of Inspector General Khalid Mehmood.

Sector Commander M4 Atif Chaud­hary said that fitness of vehicles, weak tyres and safety kits were be­ing checked to avoid any untoward situation on motorways.

Legal action was being taken against oil tankers and gas tank­ers violating the rules issued by the Government of Pakistan and tank­ers travel has been banned from 10:00PM to 06:00am on motorways for the sake of public interest.

The aim of ‘No More’ campaign on motorways was to control accidents and save precious human lives.

Atif Chaudhary said that there will be no relaxation for those who vio­late traffic rules.

He directed officials to continue briefing about fog at all entry points across the sector.

SENDING CORRECT BILLS TO ELECTRICITY CUSTOMERS PRIME RESPONSIBILITY, SHAKEEL QADIR

Additional Secretary Power Divi­sion, Shakeel Qadir on Friday said that sending electricity bills to cus­tomers as per their meter readings was their responsibility. The ratio of mobile meter reading in MEPCO re­gion was better than other electricity companies but it needs further im­provement to completely eliminate over-billing/overreading.

He was addressing online meeting to review performance for the first quarter (July-September) of the cur­rent fiscal year 2022-23. MEPCO has reduced the line losses ratio by two percent in first quarter which has had a positive impact. He directed officials to achieve 100 percent recovery of monthly electricity bills and recovery of dues/arrears from defaulters.

Ministry of Energy will take strict action against the officers who fail to achieve the targets. He termed the MEPCO’s performance of July-Sep­tember as better than other compa­nies and directed the Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana to work hard to im­prove the performance further.

The deadline of January 31, 2023 has been set for the completion of projects for line losses, recovery, re­placement of all damaged and burnt meters, reduction of losses in high loss feeders and capacity expansion of the distribution system.

CEO MEPCO gave briefing on the performance of the first quarter and said that Bahawalnagar circle,Cantt division Multan and Gujarat subdi­vision Muzaffargarh were on top in performance regarding line losses, recovery, recovery of dues/arrears, operation against power pilferers, up­grading of transformers and lines in the MEPCO region.

He said,”Departmental action will be taken against the officers over poor performance after deadline date.”

Mr Bharwana said, “The faults in the distribution system across the region have been removed and power supply will be provided with better voltage in summer.” General Manager Operation MEPCO Nasir Ayaz Gurmani, General Manager Customer Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, General Manager Technical Zafar Iqbal Gill, Finance Di­rector Mian Ansar Mehmood, DG HR & Admin Liaqat Ali Memon and other officials were present.