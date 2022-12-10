Share:

ATTOCK - District Food Controller Sufian Asif Awan has said that over 80 points have been established to supply flour to the masses on daily basis in various markets and bazaars across the district. He was briefing newsmen about the anti-wheat smuggling activities by the food department on Attock-Rawalpindi district border at Brahma-Bhattar toll plaza here on Friday. Ruling out artificial shortage of the basic commodity in the district, Mr Awan said that with the recommendation of the concerned assistant commissioners of the relevant tehsils, flour is being supplied to as many as 2,200 shops on daily basis across the district. Mr Awan said that in line with directives of the district administration regarding strict monitoring of flour mills, food department launched a crackdown against the flour mills for not providing required quota. “The food department will take action against hoarders and those involved in the cartelization of wheat causing a price hike as we have a surplus of agricultural commodities in the Rawalpindi division,” he added.