LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that Pakistan will move forward only through eradication of corruption and self-accountability. He emphasised, “We will have to apply self accountability in our lives. Losing hope is a sin and we should keep on going hard work and strive for betterment.” The Chief Minister was addressing a ceremony in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day at Alhamra here on Friday. He said the voice of self accountability comes from one’s inner self and when it comes from inner self then the fear of Allah Almighty will develop and resultantly, corruption will itself be stopped. The war against corruption should be the part of our faith and if one has a strong faith then he cannot think about doing corruption and then the need for establishing anti-corruption institutions does not arise, he added. He stated that every day he makes an effort to do some significant work for betterment of common people and their children. The CM paid tributes to the performance of Provincial Adviser Brigadier (Retd) Mussadiq Abbassi and his whole team. He said the Anti- Corruption Department retrieved rupees 238 billion directly and indirectly and deposited them in the national exchequer which manifest their dedication and an excellent strategy. The CM lauded the Anti-Corruption Department for setting a worthy example of dutifulness and diligence. The Chief Minister announced to increase salaries of the officials of Anti-Corruption Department. He distributed commendation certificates among the officers and staff members of Anti-Corruption department for showing exemplary performance. The CM also led a walk organised in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day at Alhamra. Provincial Adviser for Anti- Corruption Brigadier (Retd) Masadiq Abassi also addressed the ceremony. Provincial Adviser on Home Affairs Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn, Provincial Adviser Rafaqat Gilani, eminent intellectual and poet Amjad Islam Amjad, DG Anti-Corruption Establishment, Secretary Information and other officials participated in the ceremony.